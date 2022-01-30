$363.24 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $363.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.52 million and the lowest is $351.28 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

