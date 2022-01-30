$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce sales of $385.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.26 million and the highest is $390.30 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of INFN opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $87,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $12,151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 130.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 755,915 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

