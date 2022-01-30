$389.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $389.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.30 million and the lowest is $388.11 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

TTD stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

