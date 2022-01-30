$4.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will post $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $3.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.51. 256,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,419. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.