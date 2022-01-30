$45.81 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $45.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.52 million and the highest is $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $205.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $209.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.17 million, with estimates ranging from $218.56 million to $235.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $566.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.