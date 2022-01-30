45,085 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Citrix Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

