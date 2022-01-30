$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WM Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

