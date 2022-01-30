596,247 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 596,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,836,000. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 1.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.