$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $609.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.50 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,638 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.