$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post sales of $70.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $70.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $285.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

MYPS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,287 shares of company stock worth $381,036 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.