76,731 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 49.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SSR Mining by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,490,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

