83,718 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 93,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 418,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT opened at $86.46 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

