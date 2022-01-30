$86.36 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $86.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $355.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $381.79 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

