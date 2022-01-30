8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0351 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $115,931.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.