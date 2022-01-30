8PAY (8PAY) Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $358,249.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

