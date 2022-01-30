93,225 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Bought by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of 51job as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in 51job by 401.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 152,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in 51job by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in 51job by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.58. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

