975,000 Shares in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000.

Get PONO Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PONOU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45. PONO Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU).

Receive News & Ratings for PONO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PONO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.