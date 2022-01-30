990,090 Shares in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of OXUSU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

