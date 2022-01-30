AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The company has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

