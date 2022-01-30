Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.