Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.37.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.