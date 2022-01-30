Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Abiomed worth $42,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.50.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $277.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.