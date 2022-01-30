ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAVMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

