ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAVMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

