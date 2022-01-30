Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Absa Group stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

