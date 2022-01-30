Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

