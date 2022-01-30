Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $342.85 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.11 and its 200-day moving average is $349.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

