Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 44.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,480,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.11 and a 200-day moving average of $349.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

