Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.82 million and $73,279.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.22 or 0.06888952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00290253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00777486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00397163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00239332 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.