adbank Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $46,980.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

