Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

