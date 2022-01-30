Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

ACET traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,113. The stock has a market cap of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

