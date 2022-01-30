Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $664.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.81. The firm has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.