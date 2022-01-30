Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $44.52 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $44.52 million and $771,495.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00122076 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,088 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.