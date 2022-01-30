AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

