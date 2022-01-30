AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.39% of AECOM worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ACM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

