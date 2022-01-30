Aergo 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.81 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $65.64 million and $2.81 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,662,199 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

