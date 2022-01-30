Aeternity (AE) Price Down 1% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,985,198 coins and its circulating supply is 350,164,254 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

