Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 112.9% in January

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the December 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

