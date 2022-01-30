AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $77,211.42 and approximately $625.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108566 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

