Aigang Market Capitalization Achieves $72,536.30 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $72,536.30 and $2,939.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 76% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108238 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

