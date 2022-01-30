Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.01 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $43.22 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.03 or 0.99953726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00242731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00158784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00310841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,211,080 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

