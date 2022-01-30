Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of -0.18. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

