Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,299 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

