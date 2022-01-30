Akash Network Reaches Market Cap of $157.36 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $157.36 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.23 or 0.06746697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.