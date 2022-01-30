Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,003.57

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $51,003.57 and $56.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.75 or 0.06882061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 306.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.