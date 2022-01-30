Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Alarm.com worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

