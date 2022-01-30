Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

