Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

