Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 557.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,242 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

