Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $154.26 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $154.26 million and $13.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00252986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001944 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.