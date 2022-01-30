Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,956 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,257.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

